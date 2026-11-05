Social Security Could Withhold $970 From Some Seniors in 2027 — Here's Who Needs to Pay Attention

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This article was written with the assistance of AI.





Some older Americans who collect Social Security while continuing to work could see nearly $1,000 withheld from their retirement benefits in 2027. The change involves a federal earnings limit that determines how much money certain beneficiaries can make before Social Security temporarily reduces their payments.

The good news is that the earnings limit is actually increasing next year. But retirees who earn above the threshold could still face a substantial reduction in the benefits they receive during the year.

The rules are especially important for Americans who claimed Social Security before reaching full retirement age and are still earning a paycheck.

A Higher Earnings Limit Is Coming in 2027

According to the Social Security Administration's 2027 COLA fact sheet, the annual earnings limit for beneficiaries who remain below full retirement age throughout the year will rise to $25,560.

That compares with $24,480 in 2026.

The increase means retirees in this category will be able to earn an additional $1,080 before the earnings test begins affecting their benefits.

However, the SSA's rules remain in place. For every $2 a beneficiary earns above the annual limit, Social Security withholds $1 in benefits.

This is not a new tax on retirement benefits. It is a temporary withholding mechanism that can reduce the amount of money beneficiaries receive during the year.

Consider someone who earns $27,500 from a job in 2027 while collecting Social Security and remains below full retirement age for the entire year.

That person would earn $1,940 above the $25,560 limit. Under the earnings test, approximately $970 in Social Security benefits could be withheld.

The calculation is straightforward, but the impact could be significant for a retiree relying on monthly payments to cover housing, groceries, utilities and other expenses.

The SSA's official earnings-test explanation provides the applicable limits and withholding formulas.

Different Rules Apply to Those Near Full Retirement Age

There is another earnings threshold for people who reach full retirement age during 2027.

The SSA says that limit will increase to $67,920. For every $3 earned above that amount before the month the individual reaches full retirement age, $1 in benefits is withheld.

Importantly, the earnings test no longer applies beginning with the month a person reaches full retirement age. From that point forward, beneficiaries can earn any amount without having their Social Security retirement benefits reduced because of their wages.

The Social Security Administration's retirement benefits guidance explains how these rules work, including examples of how earnings affect monthly payments.

There is also an important distinction between withholding and permanently losing benefits.

The SSA explains that benefits withheld because of excess earnings are not simply gone forever. Once a beneficiary reaches full retirement age, the agency recalculates the monthly benefit to account for months in which payments were withheld.

That adjustment can result in a higher monthly payment going forward.

Another 2027 Social Security Change Could Affect Higher Earners

The earnings test is not the only Social Security adjustment taking effect next year.

The maximum amount of wages subject to Social Security payroll taxes will increase from $184,500 in 2026 to $192,300 in 2027.

According to the Social Security Administration's contribution and benefit base information, employees pay a 6.2% Social Security tax on covered wages up to that maximum. Employers pay a matching amount.

For workers earning at least $192,300, the maximum employee Social Security payroll tax will reach $11,922.60 in 2027.

The Internal Revenue Service confirms the 6.2% employee and employer Social Security tax rates.

This payroll tax adjustment is separate from the retirement earnings test. The higher taxable wage limit primarily affects workers with higher incomes, while the earnings test concerns beneficiaries receiving retirement payments before full retirement age.

What It Means For You

For retirees who continue working, the most important step is understanding which earnings limit applies to their situation.

Someone who is 63 or 64 and collecting Social Security while working part-time could be affected differently from someone approaching full retirement age.

Before accepting additional work or increasing hours in 2027, beneficiaries may want to estimate their annual earnings and compare them with the applicable limit.

It is also worth remembering that the earnings test generally applies to wages and net earnings from self-employment. Investment income, pensions and certain other forms of income are not counted toward the retirement earnings test.

The SSA's working-while-retired guidance outlines which earnings count and how the agency calculates withholding.

For many seniors, continuing to work provides valuable income, structure and social connections. The earnings test does not mean retirees should automatically stop working. It simply means they should understand how their income could affect their Social Security payments.

And while a temporary withholding of nearly $1,000 may sound alarming, it is important to distinguish it from a permanent benefit cut.

The 2027 rules allow beneficiaries to earn more before withholding begins, and benefits withheld under the earnings test can be credited back through a higher monthly payment at full retirement age.

For older Americans balancing retirement income with a paycheck, knowing the rules ahead of time could make budgeting for 2027 a little easier.



