🍽️ Multiple Bojangles Jobs in Norwood with Pay Up to $50K

Norwood’s Bojangles is hiring across the board right now, from crew to management. Good mix of hourly and salaried roles, all at the same local spot on N Main St.

Employer: Bojangles' (Randolph Restaurant Group, Inc.)

Bojangles' (Randolph Restaurant Group, Inc.) Location: Norwood, NC – 411 N Main St

– 411 N Main St Salary: Starting at $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Lead a team, keep the restaurant running smoothly, and still stay close to the action with guests. This role is great if you have QSR management experience and want paid time off, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and paid training.

Employer: Bojangles' (Randolph Restaurant Group, Inc.)

Bojangles' (Randolph Restaurant Group, Inc.) Location: Norwood, NC – 411 N Main St

– 411 N Main St Salary: Starting at $50,000/year + bonus pay

Type: Full-time (10-hour shifts, days/nights, weekends, overtime)

Step into higher leadership with full responsibility for P&L, food and labor costs, and team performance. Comes with comprehensive insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, bonus opportunities, and career growth toward running your own store.

Employer: Bojangles' (Randolph Restaurant Group, Inc.)

Bojangles' (Randolph Restaurant Group, Inc.) Location: Norwood, NC – 411 N Main St

– 411 N Main St Salary: Starting at $11.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Front counter, drive-thru, kitchen, biscuits, grill—pick the area that fits you. Good fit if you want flexible hours, no education requirement, and a path to move up, plus benefits and PTO for full-time staff.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.