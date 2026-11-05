Norwood hiring full-time maintenance worker

The City of Norwood is hiring a full-time maintenance worker to help with sewer and water work, mowing, and general repairs and maintenance. Applicants must have a valid driver’s license, know how to use tools and construction equipment, be able to lift heavy loads, show strong work ethic, be on time and reliable, and work alone or with others. Applications can be picked up and turned in at City Hall, 130 W. Main St, or you can call 417-746-4602 for more information.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Norwood, Missouri