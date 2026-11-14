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👔 Norwood, MA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Norwood is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially for people who like owning big projects and guiding teams. If you’ve been waiting for a step up in responsibility (and pay), these are worth a look.
Project Manager – Gas & LNG – South Shore
- Employer: Michael Page (construction & infrastructure client)
- Location: Norwood, MA (projects across Everett & South Shore)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $190K + vehicle allowance, ESOP, 401(k), PTO
Lead major gas, LNG, and utility infrastructure projects from preconstruction through closeout. Ideal if you have 8+ years in construction PM, OSHA 30, and want to run $5M+ projects with strong long-term growth.
Project Manager – Electric Transmission – South Shore
- Employer: Michael Page (employee-focused construction client)
- Location: Norwood, MA (projects across Massachusetts)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $190K + vehicle allowance, ESOP, 401(k), PTO
Oversee electric transmission, substation, and utility projects across the state, including EPC work. Great fit if you’ve managed power/energy infrastructure, hold OSHA 30, and like being in the field leading multiple active sites.
Enterprise Program Manager
- Employer: Nova Biomedical
- Location: Norwood, MA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $170,000 + bonus, 401(k) match, strong benefits
Senior role leading global, cross-functional programs in a regulated medical device/biotech environment. Perfect if you have 12–15+ years program management, FDA/EU MDR experience, and want to shape enterprise strategy through the EPMO.
Manager, Maintenance Facilities Infrastructure
- Employer: Home Market Foods
- Location: Norwood, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,000 – $130,000/year + bonus, 401(k) match, relocation, strong benefits
Hands-on leadership role running plant facilities and infrastructure (ammonia refrigeration, boilers, wastewater, utilities) in a food manufacturing setting. Good for someone who likes 50/50 office and floor time, contractor management, and owning high-impact capital projects.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible for the right leader. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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