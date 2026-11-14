Norwood is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially for people who like owning big projects and guiding teams. If you’ve been waiting for a step up in responsibility (and pay), these are worth a look.

Employer: Michael Page (construction & infrastructure client)

Michael Page (construction & infrastructure client) Location: Norwood, MA (projects across Everett & South Shore)

(projects across Everett & South Shore) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $190K + vehicle allowance, ESOP, 401(k), PTO

Lead major gas, LNG, and utility infrastructure projects from preconstruction through closeout. Ideal if you have 8+ years in construction PM, OSHA 30, and want to run $5M+ projects with strong long-term growth.

Employer: Michael Page (employee-focused construction client)

Michael Page (employee-focused construction client) Location: Norwood, MA (projects across Massachusetts)

(projects across Massachusetts) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $190K + vehicle allowance, ESOP, 401(k), PTO

Oversee electric transmission, substation, and utility projects across the state, including EPC work. Great fit if you’ve managed power/energy infrastructure, hold OSHA 30, and like being in the field leading multiple active sites.

Employer: Nova Biomedical

Location: Norwood, MA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $170,000 + bonus, 401(k) match, strong benefits

Senior role leading global, cross-functional programs in a regulated medical device/biotech environment. Perfect if you have 12–15+ years program management, FDA/EU MDR experience, and want to shape enterprise strategy through the EPMO.

Employer: Home Market Foods

Location: Norwood, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $130,000/year + bonus, 401(k) match, relocation, strong benefits

Hands-on leadership role running plant facilities and infrastructure (ammonia refrigeration, boilers, wastewater, utilities) in a food manufacturing setting. Good for someone who likes 50/50 office and floor time, contractor management, and owning high-impact capital projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible for the right leader. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.