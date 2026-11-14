Norwood’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with roles open from entry-level warehouse work to high-tech biotech and robotics. If you’ve been thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Canteen North America (Compass Group)

Canteen North America (Compass Group) Location: Norwood, MA (180 Kerry Place)

(180 Kerry Place) Type: Full-time, onsite

Full-time, onsite Pay: $17.50/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday or Sunday–Thursday; hours vary

No experience needed. You’ll pick, stack, and build orders in a warehouse setting, lifting up to 50 lbs. Canteen offers a solid benefits package (health, retirement, discounts) and room to grow into entry-level management.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield / C&W Services

Location: Norwood, MA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Full-time, onsite Pay: $29.25 – $34.41/hour

Hands-on role keeping automated material handling and robotic systems running in a modern facility. Good fit if you have 2+ years with conveyors/MHE, can read electrical schematics, and want weekly pay, day-one benefits, and clear advancement paths.

Employer: Randstad USA (onsite at a manufacturing client)

(onsite at a manufacturing client) Location: Norwood, MA

Type: Contract

Pay: $40 – $41.16/hour

Hours: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Quality-on-the-floor role in a cGMP manufacturing site, supporting a personalized medicine program. You’ll handle deviations, CAPAs, change controls, and documentation review, working closely with manufacturing and cleanroom operations.

Employer: Moderna

Location: Norwood, MA

Type: Full-time, 100% onsite

Full-time, Pay range: $53,500 – $85,600/year

Entry-level GMP manufacturing role working with mRNA and LNP processes in clean rooms. Great for someone with a HS diploma + experience or a STEM/technical degree who wants strong benefits, lots of training, and a path into biotech manufacturing.

Employer: IntePros (supporting a regulated manufacturer)

(supporting a regulated manufacturer) Location: Norwood, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Lead quality engineering work in an ISO 13485:2016 environment, owning CAPA, nonconforming material, validation (IQ/OQ/PQ), and root cause investigations. Ideal if you have 3–7 years in medical device or similar regulated manufacturing and want a bigger say in the QMS.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.