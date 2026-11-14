Norwood’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on home care to specialized clinical roles. If you’re in medical or caregiving work, this is a good moment to find a job that fits your schedule and skills.

Employer: Next Step Health Care (Norwood Healthcare)

Next Step Health Care (Norwood Healthcare) Location: Norwood, MA

Salary: Up to $125,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead and grow the respiratory care program in a skilled nursing setting—planning, directing, and tracking key outcomes. Great fit for a licensed respiratory therapist who wants leadership responsibility plus solid benefits (PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more).

Employer: TheKey

Location: Norwood, MA (serving Dover, Walpole, Sherborn and nearby)

(serving Dover, Walpole, Sherborn and nearby) Salary: $20–$22/hour

Type: Part-time (full-time options available)

One-on-one home care with flexible shifts—days, evenings, weekends, and overnights. You’ll help seniors with personal care, companionship, light housekeeping, and rides to appointments, with weekly (or optional daily) pay and benefits for ongoing roles.

Employer: Assisting Hands Home Care

Location: Norwood, MA (Norfolk & Suffolk Counties)

(Norfolk & Suffolk Counties) Salary: Competitive (plus bonuses; exact rate not listed)

Competitive (plus bonuses; exact rate not listed) Type: Part-time

Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes—ADLs, mobility help, meal prep, companionship, and occasional transportation with mileage reimbursement. Known for strong caregiver support, flexible schedules, and room to grow, especially if you’re a CNA/HHA or nursing student.

Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare

Location: Norwood, MA

Salary: $20–$23/hour

Type: Full-time or part-time (20+ hours/week)

Urgent openings for CNAs, HHAs, and PCAs to provide personal care, companionship, and light housekeeping so clients can stay safely at home. Weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and both weekday and weekend shifts make this good if you need steady hours.

Employer: Option Care Home Health LLC

Location: Norwood, MA

Salary: $22.02–$36.72/hour

Type: Full-time

Work in a clean room compounding medications for a major home infusion provider. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of pharmacy tech experience and want stable hours, strong benefits, and a clear path to grow your technical skills.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.