Norwood’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from ice cream shops to hotels and senior living. If you like fast-paced, people-focused work, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Friendly's

Friendly's Location: Norwood, MA

Type: Part-time/variable hours ( 20–35 hours/week )

Part-time/variable hours ( ) Pay: $6.75 – $19.00 per hour

Hands-on restaurant role where you can cook, serve guests, scoop ice cream, or help manage shifts. Includes 401(k), health, vision, paid time off, paid training, and employee discounts.

Employer: Four Points by Sheraton Hotel & Conference Center / Hobbs Brook Real Estate LLC

Location: Norwood, MA

Type: Full-time, salaried (minimum 40 hours/week)

(minimum 40 hours/week) Pay: $68,000 – $84,000 per year

Lead banquet events in a busy hotel with 40,000+ sq. ft. of event space and large corporate and social functions. You’ll supervise staff, run events, and handle parts of the $4M+ food and $500K beverage operation, with access to a broad benefits and rewards program plus Marriott hotel discounts.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living

Location: Norwood, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Back-of-house role keeping the kitchen and dish area clean and safe in a senior living community. Good fit if you like steady work, can stay organized, and want to support residents and staff behind the scenes.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.