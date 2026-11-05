🏥 Norwood, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Norwood’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from urgent care to wellness spas and long-term care. Here are a few solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in Norwood, MA.

Employer: American Family Care (AFC)

American Family Care (AFC) Location: Norwood, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $70–$80 per hour

Work in a modern urgent care setting doing exams, ordering labs and imaging, and managing acute issues. This role offers health, dental, 401(k) match, paid time off, flexible schedule, and a chance to practice fairly independently while still on a supportive team.

Employer: The Bodhi Spa

Location: Norwood, MA

Type: Full-time or part-time (in-person)

Full-time or part-time (in-person) Pay: $45,000–$110,000 per year (base + commission + tips)

Upscale hydrotherapy spa role with a calm, high-end environment and strong training. You get $15/hr guaranteed base, service and retail commissions, 100% of tips, health insurance, PTO, retirement plan, education stipend, and clear paths to grow your earnings.

Employer: Charwell House

Location: Norwood, MA

Type: Part-time, weekends

License Required: Registered Nurse (RN)

Lead weekend nursing operations, supervise CNAs and other staff, oversee meds, and ensure quality care for residents. Comes with health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, plus telemedicine and wellness resources.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.