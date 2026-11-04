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🍽️ Norwood, MA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Norwood’s food and fun scene is busy right now, from hotel dining to glow-in-the-dark mini golf. Here are a few solid local options if you like working with people and keeping guests happy.
Assistant Restaurant Manager – Four Points by Sheraton
- Employer: Four Points by Sheraton (owned by Hobbs Brook Real Estate LLC)
- Location: Norwood, MA (1125 Boston Providence Turnpike)
- Type: Full-time, Management (listed as internship but scheduled as full-time)
- Salary: $68,000 – $84,000/year
- Deadline: 12/18/2026
Help run the on-site restaurant One Bistro and support hotel dining and events. This role is great if you have 2+ years of restaurant management, are comfortable with POS systems, and want strong benefits plus Marriott hotel discounts.
Team Member – Monster Mini Golf
- Employer: Monster Mini Golf
- Location: Norwood, MA (1560 Boston–Providence Turnpike)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a blacklight mini golf and arcade center, helping guests have a fun, memorable time. Perfect if you’re outgoing, high-energy, love talking with people of all ages, and can work weekends.
Shift Supervisor – Monster Mini Golf
- Employer: Monster Mini Golf
- Location: Norwood, MA (1560 Boston–Providence Turnpike)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step up from team member to help with opening/closing, training staff, and guest experience. Good fit if you’re upbeat, detail-oriented, and can handle evenings and weekends while leading by example.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon so you’re early in the pile.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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