🍽️ Norwood, MA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Norwood’s food and fun scene is busy right now, from hotel dining to glow-in-the-dark mini golf. Here are a few solid local options if you like working with people and keeping guests happy.

Employer: Four Points by Sheraton (owned by Hobbs Brook Real Estate LLC )

Four Points by Sheraton (owned by ) Location: Norwood, MA (1125 Boston Providence Turnpike)

(1125 Boston Providence Turnpike) Type: Full-time, Management (listed as internship but scheduled as full-time)

Full-time, (listed as internship but scheduled as full-time) Salary: $68,000 – $84,000/year

Deadline: 12/18/2026

Help run the on-site restaurant One Bistro and support hotel dining and events. This role is great if you have 2+ years of restaurant management, are comfortable with POS systems, and want strong benefits plus Marriott hotel discounts.

Employer: Monster Mini Golf

Location: Norwood, MA (1560 Boston–Providence Turnpike)

(1560 Boston–Providence Turnpike) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a blacklight mini golf and arcade center, helping guests have a fun, memorable time. Perfect if you’re outgoing, high-energy, love talking with people of all ages, and can work weekends.

Employer: Monster Mini Golf

Location: Norwood, MA (1560 Boston–Providence Turnpike)

(1560 Boston–Providence Turnpike) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Step up from team member to help with opening/closing, training staff, and guest experience. Good fit if you’re upbeat, detail-oriented, and can handle evenings and weekends while leading by example.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.