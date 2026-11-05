🍽️ Norwich VT Food & Baking Jobs – Multiple Roles at King Arthur

Norwich’s food scene is small but mighty, and King Arthur Baking Company is at the heart of it. If you love good bread, friendly people, and steady hourly pay, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: King Arthur Baking Company

King Arthur Baking Company Location: Norwich, VT (onsite daily)

Type: Internship, ~32 hours/week, weekends required

Pay: $18.04–$18.56/hour

Work with the café team serving guests, running the register, learning the coffee bar, and keeping the space clean and stocked. Comes with solid benefits for an internship (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match) plus paid volunteer hours, profit sharing, and ESOP participation for eligible employee-owners.

Employer: King Arthur Baking Company

King Arthur Baking Company Location: Norwich, VT (onsite daily)

Type: Part-time, year-round, Saturdays only (8 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.93–$19.83/hour

Keep the baking school running smoothly by washing and sanitizing dishes, organizing the dish room, helping clean kitchen and classroom areas, and handling compost and linens. No prior dishwashing experience required; you just need to be reliable, able to stand for long periods, and lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: King Arthur Baking Company

King Arthur Baking Company Location: Norwich, VT (onsite daily)

Type: Part-time, year-round, Saturdays only (8 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.93–$19.83/hour

This is the same Baking School Steward role listed on a different site, so you can apply wherever it’s easiest. Duties focus on dishwashing, kitchen and classroom cleanliness, and supporting a busy baking school environment.

If one of these sounds like a fit, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.