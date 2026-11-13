Norwich’s aerospace manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and long-term postings. If you’ve got hands-on shop skills or inspection experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GE Aerospace (Unison site)

GE Aerospace (Unison site) Location: Norwich, NY

Salary: $23/hr + 10% NSB differential , plus potential annual discretionary bonus

, plus potential annual discretionary bonus Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Posting expected to close: 1/31/2027

Run and maintain high-temperature vacuum furnaces to braze and heat-treat metal and ceramic parts for aerospace products. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of manufacturing experience, are comfortable with tools and measuring devices, and like detailed, technical work with clear specs and training.

Employer: GE Aerospace

Location: Norwich, NY

Salary: $23/hr , plus potential annual discretionary bonus

, plus potential annual discretionary bonus Type: Full-time

Posting expected to close: 1/31/2027

Inspect sensor parts and materials using gauges, meters, and visual checks to make sure everything meets aerospace quality standards. Good for someone with 1+ year in manufacturing, basic blueprint reading, and interest in electrical testing and quality work.

Both roles include GE Aerospace benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contributions, paid time off, and tuition assistance, plus training and development.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while the postings are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.