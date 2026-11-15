Norwich healthcare is busy and hiring across the board right now, from entry-level patient care to advanced clinical roles. If you want steady work in a hospital or clinic setting, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Backus Hospital

Hartford HealthCare – Location: Norwich, CT

Type: Per diem (listed as internship)

Per diem (listed as internship) Salary: Not listed

Fast‑paced Behavioral Health ER nurse role with 12‑hour shifts (7a–7:30p or 7:30p–7a), including holidays and weekends. You’ll handle psychiatric emergencies, use de‑escalation skills, and work closely with psychiatrists and social workers in a large, well‑resourced health system.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Backus Hospital

Hartford HealthCare – Location: Norwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great entry point into hospital work; no experience required and training is provided on‑site. You’ll support nurses with direct and indirect patient care in a busy unit, with a clinical ladder for career growth and BLS certification within 60 days.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Backus Hospital

Hartford HealthCare – Location: Norwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Intermediate‑level echo role doing adult echocardiograms and some pediatric images, providing preliminary findings to cardiologists. Requires RCS or RDCS certification, CPR, and prior echocardiography experience in a hospital setting.

Employer: Concentra

Location: Norwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,000–$110,000/year (state range)

Outpatient PT role focused on workforce/occupational health, with monthly and quarterly bonuses and up to a $20K sign‑on bonus. Comes with a set schedule, strong CEU support, tuition reimbursement, and clear advancement paths in a national organization.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Location: Norwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Broad patient‑centered physician role across an integrated network, managing acute and chronic conditions. You’ll use evidence‑based care, coordinate follow‑up, and can get involved in teaching and quality improvement.

Employer: Health Marketing

Location: Norwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Specialized headache neurology position in a multidisciplinary neuroscience center. Mix of clinical care, clinical research, and teaching, including mentoring headache medicine fellows and doing public and professional education.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Location: Norwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provides mental health and substance use treatment, including diagnostic assessments, individual and group therapy, and crisis management. Good fit if you’re licensed, comfortable with evidence‑based treatment plans, and enjoy close teamwork with psychiatrists and primary care.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Backus Hospital

Hartford HealthCare – Location: Norwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Generous base + market‑competitive incentives (exact amount not listed)

BC/BE Emergency Medicine role at a Level 3 trauma center (43‑bed ED, 55K+ visits/year) with 10‑hour shifts and 2‑hour overlap for safer handoffs. Includes strong benefits, CME time and stipend, EPIC EMR, and room to grow within Connecticut’s largest health system.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—healthcare roles in Norwich tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.