Norwich and Taftville are busy hubs right now for warehouse and transportation work. If you like fast-paced shifts and steady hours, these local logistics roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Taftville, CT (Distribution Center)

Taftville, CT (Distribution Center) Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $20.00/hour

Operate lift equipment and RF scanners to move furniture in a large distribution center, handling both shipping and receiving. This role is hands-on and physical, with steady daytime hours Tuesday–Saturday, plus strong benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and employee discounts.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Norwich, CT

Norwich, CT Type: Full-time

Pay: About $29/hour, range $20–$31/hour (based on experience and other factors)

(based on experience and other factors) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 2:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Office-based role supporting drivers, routes, and backhauls using tools like Excel and Omnitracs. Good fit if you have 2+ years of warehouse/administrative experience, like problem-solving, and want weekly pay plus access to health, retirement, and stock purchase benefits.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Taftville, CT (Distribution Center)

Taftville, CT (Distribution Center) Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $24.39/hour

Lead the flow of DC shipping operations by assigning picking/loading tasks, tracking trailers, and helping solve WMS issues in real time. Great step up if you have warehouse experience and strong Excel, organization, and multitasking skills but don’t want direct supervisory responsibility yet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.