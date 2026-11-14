Norwich and Taftville are busy with warehouse and production work right now, especially in furniture and food distribution. If you like staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Taftville, CT

Taftville, CT Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Starting at $20.00/hour + $2.00 shift differential

What you’ll do: Use forklifts, electric lifts, tuggers, and RF scanners to put away incoming product safely and efficiently. Great fit if you have warehouse equipment experience and can work flexible hours, including weekends.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Taftville, CT

Taftville, CT Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $18.20/hour

What you’ll do: Assemble chairs, desks, and entertainment centers and keep the work area neat. This role is hands-on and steady, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and employee discounts listed.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Taftville, CT

Taftville, CT Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $20.00/hour

What you’ll do: Stock and pick assembly products, move pallets, and use a scanner gun to track inventory. Good for someone in strong physical shape with warehouse experience who likes fast-paced, active work.

Employer: US Foods

US Foods Location: Norwich, CT

Norwich, CT Type: Full-time, nights

Pay: $24.22–$24.76/hour, weekly pay

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 6:30 PM start, until work is finished

What you’ll do: Inspect trailers, build and wrap pallets by stop, and load trucks in a multi-temperature warehouse. Benefits start day one, and this is a solid option if you’re okay with cold and hot environments and like night shifts.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.