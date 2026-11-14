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Norwich
🏥 Norwich, CT Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings, Up to $180K+
13 days ago
Norwich healthcare is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and even vet practices are hiring across different skill levels. If you’re in medical or animal care, this is a good moment to make a move.
Primary Care Physician
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
- Location: Norwich, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role focuses on preventive care, acute visits, and chronic disease management for a diverse patient panel across a Connecticut network. You’ll work with a multidisciplinary team, use advanced tech and care-management tools, and help shape value-based primary care.
Surgical Technologist II
- Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.
- Location: Norwich, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle OR setup, instruments, and sterile field to keep surgeries safe and efficient. Good fit if you know aseptic technique, care about infection control, and like being a key support for surgeons and OR staff.
Neurologist
- Employer: Aura Health
- Location: Norwich, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a multidisciplinary Memory Care Center focused on cognitive disorders in a 100% outpatient setting. This role blends patient care with advanced diagnostics, research, and teaching, ideal if you enjoy academic medicine.
Ultrasound Technologist – Radiology
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Backus Hospital
- Location: Norwich, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., rotating weekends/holidays, overnight call
- Bonus: New hires eligible for up to $5,000 sign-on bonus***
You’ll perform a wide range of **ultrasound exams (abdominal, pelvic, gyn, small parts, Doppler, interventional) at a busy regional hospital and trauma center. New grads with ARDMS/RDMS are considered, and there’s a strong focus on career growth and benefits.
Veterinarian (All Friends Animal Hospital)
- Employer: Destination Pet, LLC
- Location: Norwich, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000–$180,000/year base + production (Pro-sal, no negative accrual)
This is a well-established, full-service small animal hospital with 30 years in the community and modern equipment (surgery, dental, in-house lab, ultrasound). Standout perks include 3 weeks PTO + 32 hours floating holiday, $3,000 CE + 5 CE days, 401(k) with 5% match, $350/month student loan help, $5,000+ relocation, no non-compete, and 24/7 mental health support.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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