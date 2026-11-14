Norwich and nearby towns have some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from classic retail sales to hands-on storage management.

Here are several good options if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Gorins Furniture

Gorins Furniture Location: Norwich, CT (in-person)

Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week, no evenings)

Pay: $40,000–$50,000 per year (pro-rated for part-time)

Perks: Employee discount, locally owned, long-time Norwich business

This role is great if you already know furniture or mattress sales and enjoy talking with customers. You’ll help people pick quality pieces, with a friendly, low-key schedule and no night shifts.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Taftville, CT (Distribution Center)

Type: Full-time, Tuesday–Saturday

Pay: $18/hour

Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, paid birthday off, 30% employee discount

You’ll greet customers picking up orders, answer calls, handle paperwork, and support the warehouse team. Good fit if you’re organized, like a mix of office and warehouse work, and want strong benefits.

Employer: Public Storage

Public Storage Location: Norwich, CT (multiple properties)

Type: Full-time (flexible schedule, days & weekends)

Pay: $17.50/hour, paid weekly

Benefits (for 20+ hours/week): Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, flex spending, company-paid life & AD&D, vendor discounts, mileage reimbursement, performance bonuses

You’ll run storage properties day-to-day: helping customers, renting units, selling packing supplies, taking payments, and keeping the site clean and secure. Good if you like working independently, being active, and driving between locations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and may have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.