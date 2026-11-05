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Norwich
🏥 Several Norwich, CT Healthcare Roles With Bonuses & Growth
4 days ago
Norwich healthcare is busy and hiring across many skill levels right now. Most of these roles are with Hartford HealthCare, so there’s lots of room to grow once you’re in.
Surgical Urology & Subspecialties – PA or ACNP
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Backus Hospital
- Location: 326 Washington Street, Norwich, CT 06360
- Type: Full-time, inpatient, rotating 3–4 shifts/week, primarily weekdays, no call
- Role: Physician Assistant or Acute Care Nurse Practitioner (RNFA) on an APP-led surgical urology team, first-assisting in the OR, managing inpatients, consults, and bedside procedures across urology, OB/GYN, urogynecology, breast and plastic surgery.
- Why it’s appealing: High autonomy, hands-on surgical work, and market-leading compensation and benefits, plus CME time/budget, tuition help, and strong APP support.
Medical Assistant (EMT, MA, CNA) – Cardiology
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
- Location: 111 Salem Turnpike, Norwich, CT 06365
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Role: Provide vitals, histories, screenings, health maintenance, and virtual visit support, plus front-desk work, scheduling, referrals, and prior auths in a busy cardiology practice.
- Why it’s appealing: Multiple entry paths (MA diploma, CNA/EMT/Paramedic, or 1+ year direct patient care), EPIC experience welcomed, and a large network with clear growth paths and solid benefits.
Health Information Analyst / HIM Operations
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – System HIM Department at Backus Hospital
- Location: Backus Hospital, Norwich, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Role: Handle release of information, prepping, scanning, indexing, and analyzing medical records to meet state, federal, and regulatory standards across a multi-site system.
- Why it’s appealing: Good fit if you like detail work and data integrity; uses Epic EHR, Excel, and offers growth in a large, system-level HIM team. RHIT preferred but not required.
Ultrasound Technologist – Radiology (Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Backus Hospital
- Location: Backus Hospital, Norwich, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: **New hires eligible for up to $10,000 sign-on bonus***
- Role: Perform a full range of ultrasound exams (abdominal, pelvic, GYN, small parts, Doppler, interventional) and provide quality images for radiologist review.
- Why it’s appealing: New grads considered, ARDMS/RDMS required, and you’ll work in a regional trauma center with a strong reputation and system-wide benefits.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Rehab (Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network
- Location: 111 Salem Turnpike, Norwich, CT 06365 (may occasionally support Waterford)
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: **Eligible for a sign-on bonus***
- Role: Evaluate and treat outpatient PT patients (orthopedics, sports, oncology, women’s health, and more), build care plans, and work with a multidisciplinary team.
- Why it’s appealing: Open to new grads, offers flexible scheduling, 401(k) with match, MedBridge, specialty tracks, and lots of internal mobility across 30+ outpatient sites.
Student Nursing Technician
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Backus Hospital
- Location: Backus Hospital, Norwich, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Role: Under RN supervision, provide direct and indirect patient care, support a safe unit environment, and help ensure a positive patient experience in a high-activity setting.
- Why it’s appealing: Designed for students currently enrolled in an ASN or BSN program, great way to gain hospital experience, with BLS required within 60 days.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams hire often and have similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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