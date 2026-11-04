🛒 Norwich CT Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Norwich has a nice mix of healthcare and retail roles right now, with options for both steady union hours and short-term full-time work. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping people face-to-face or over the phone.

Employer: UCFS Healthcare

UCFS Healthcare Location: Norwich, CT

Salary: $21–$22/hour

Type: Full-time, temporary (40 hours/week)

Schedule: UCFS open 8:00am–7:00pm , hours vary by day/location; open 2nd & 4th Saturdays

UCFS open , hours vary by day/location; open Highlights: Front-line customer service for patients and callers, handling a multi-line phone system, intakes, insurance checks, and connecting people with medical, dental, and behavioral health services. Good fit if you have 2+ years in a call center or healthcare and want meaningful work improving access to care.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Location: 42 Town Street, Norwich, CT

Salary: $16.94/hour

Type: Listed as full-time , front-end part-time clerk role

Listed as , front-end role Highlights: Cashier role where you’re the face of the store—scanning, bagging, answering questions, and helping customers. Union position with 5% grocery discount, flexible scheduling, paid training, and access to union benefits per the contract.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Location: 42 Town Street, Norwich, CT

Salary: $16.94/hour

Type: Listed as full-time , grocery part-time clerk role

Listed as , grocery role Highlights: Stock shelves, build displays, and keep the store looking sharp. Another union role with the same 5% grocery discount, flexible scheduling, paid training, and access to union health and retirement benefits under the CBA.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.