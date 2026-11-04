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Norwich
🛒 Norwich CT Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Norwich has a nice mix of healthcare and retail roles right now, with options for both steady union hours and short-term full-time work. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping people face-to-face or over the phone.
Patient Solution Specialist – Temporary (Full-Time)
- Employer: UCFS Healthcare
- Location: Norwich, CT
- Salary: $21–$22/hour
- Type: Full-time, temporary (40 hours/week)
- Schedule: UCFS open 8:00am–7:00pm, hours vary by day/location; open 2nd & 4th Saturdays
- Highlights: Front-line customer service for patients and callers, handling a multi-line phone system, intakes, insurance checks, and connecting people with medical, dental, and behavioral health services. Good fit if you have 2+ years in a call center or healthcare and want meaningful work improving access to care.
PT Clerk – Front End (Cashier) – Store 0615
- Employer: Stop & Shop
- Location: 42 Town Street, Norwich, CT
- Salary: $16.94/hour
- Type: Listed as full-time, front-end part-time clerk role
- Highlights: Cashier role where you’re the face of the store—scanning, bagging, answering questions, and helping customers. Union position with 5% grocery discount, flexible scheduling, paid training, and access to union benefits per the contract.
PT Clerk – Grocery – Store 0615
- Employer: Stop & Shop
- Location: 42 Town Street, Norwich, CT
- Salary: $16.94/hour
- Type: Listed as full-time, grocery part-time clerk role
- Highlights: Stock shelves, build displays, and keep the store looking sharp. Another union role with the same 5% grocery discount, flexible scheduling, paid training, and access to union health and retirement benefits under the CBA.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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