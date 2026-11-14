Norwell’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for physical therapists and medical support staff. If you’re in healthcare and open to travel or local work, these are worth a look.

Employer: CoreMedical Group

CoreMedical Group Location: Norwell, MA (Outpatient)

(Outpatient) Type: Full-time, Travel | 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts

| , 8-hour day shifts Start: 12/21/2026 | Duration: 13 weeks

| Pay: Approx. $2,350 per week

This is a daytime outpatient PT contract with one of the biggest travel agencies in the country. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing and travel support, license reimbursement, and even an annual all-inclusive vacation for travelers.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Ardor Health Solutions Location: Norwell, MA (Outpatient)

(Outpatient) Type: Travel | 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts

| , 8-hour shifts Start: 12/07/2026 | Duration: 12 weeks

| Pay: Approx. $1,690 per week

Travel PT role with a family-owned staffing company that’s been around since 2001. Offers weekly pay, day-1 benefits, license reimbursement, and a free medical insurance plan option for travelers.

Employer: VyTalent Solutions

VyTalent Solutions Location: Norwell, MA (Clinic/Outpatient)

(Clinic/Outpatient) Type: Full-time, Travel | 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts (no weekends)

| 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts (no weekends) Start: 12/07/2026 | Contract: 13–26 weeks

| Pay Range: $2,158.79 – $2,266.73 per week

Outpatient PT contract with flexible weekday schedules (options like 4x10s) and no weekends. Includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, EAP, wellness programs, and a $500 referral bonus for you and your referral.

Employer: Norwell Pediatrics

Location: Norwell, MA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $26.00 per hour

Hands-on role in a well-established pediatric practice on the South Shore. You’ll room patients, take vitals, give vaccines, help with tests, and support front-desk tasks. Comes with PTO, paid sick time, 401(k) with match, dental, life & disability insurance, free parking, and the chance to build long-term relationships with local families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the recruiter or office—they often have similar openings coming up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.