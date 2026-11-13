Norwell’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re senior, mid-career, or still in school. Here are a few standout IT roles worth a look.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Location: Norwell, MA (onsite/corporate HQ)

(onsite/corporate HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range mentioned by employer; exact numbers depend on experience and location

Design and build business apps that power field operations, billing, and service workflows. This role mixes new development with production support, works closely with Product, QA, DBAs, and lets you mentor other engineers while using the Microsoft .NET stack and AI coding tools like GitHub Copilot.

Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions (for their client)

ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions (for their client) Location: Norwell, MA (hybrid, 3 days/week onsite )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Oracle Cloud Procurement side of an ERP system and manage an offshore team in India plus 1–2 direct reports. Great fit if you have 5+ years of cloud ERP experience and want a hands-on leadership role with exposure to Oracle Integration Cloud (OIC).

Employer: Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Location: Norwell, MA (onsite only, some travel possible)

(onsite only, some travel possible) Type: Full-time summer internship

Full-time Pay: $20/hour

Summer 2027 internship focused on software implementation and application support for asset management systems across industrial operations. You’ll work with tech and operations teams, help with system rollouts, training, and troubleshooting, and finish with a final project presentation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.