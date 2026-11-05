🏗️ Norwell, MA Engineering Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $220K

Norwell’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around transportation and infrastructure. If you’re in bridges or surveying, there are some strong openings worth a look.

Employer: CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. Location: Norwell, MA (with options in Burlington, Boston, or Hartford)

(with options in Burlington, Boston, or Hartford) Salary: $170,000 – $220,000

Type: Full-time

Senior leadership role guiding CHA’s regional bridge practice across New England. You’ll set strategy, lead multidisciplinary teams, manage complex bridge projects, and work closely with DOT clients like MassDOT and CTDOT.

Employer: CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. Location: Norwell, MA (also hiring in Boston and Hartford)

(also hiring in Boston and Hartford) Salary: $32.00 – $40.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Lead daily field survey operations on transportation projects, directing crews, doing construction stakeout, boundary and topo surveys, and handling GPS/total station work. Good fit if you like being in the field and taking charge of on-site work.

Employer: CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. Location: Norwell, MA

Salary: $37.00 – $47.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Mix of field and office work, using AutoCAD and land development software to process data, build terrain models, and prepare mapping and boundary documents. Great for experienced survey pros who enjoy both precision data work and mentoring others.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.