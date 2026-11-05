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Norwell
🏗️ Norwell, MA Engineering Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $220K
4 days ago
Norwell’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around transportation and infrastructure. If you’re in bridges or surveying, there are some strong openings worth a look.
New England Regional Bridge Manager
- Employer: CHA Consulting, Inc.
- Location: Norwell, MA (with options in Burlington, Boston, or Hartford)
- Salary: $170,000 – $220,000
- Type: Full-time
- Senior leadership role guiding CHA’s regional bridge practice across New England. You’ll set strategy, lead multidisciplinary teams, manage complex bridge projects, and work closely with DOT clients like MassDOT and CTDOT.
Survey Crew Chief
- Employer: CHA Consulting, Inc.
- Location: Norwell, MA (also hiring in Boston and Hartford)
- Salary: $32.00 – $40.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time
- Lead daily field survey operations on transportation projects, directing crews, doing construction stakeout, boundary and topo surveys, and handling GPS/total station work. Good fit if you like being in the field and taking charge of on-site work.
Survey Senior Technician
- Employer: CHA Consulting, Inc.
- Location: Norwell, MA
- Salary: $37.00 – $47.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time
- Mix of field and office work, using AutoCAD and land development software to process data, build terrain models, and prepare mapping and boundary documents. Great for experienced survey pros who enjoy both precision data work and mentoring others.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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