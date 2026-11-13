Norway’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re in human medicine or vet care. Here are a few strong roles worth a look.

Employer: MaineHealth (Stephens Memorial Hospital)

MaineHealth (Stephens Memorial Hospital) Location: Norway, ME

Type: Other (hospital-based)

Other (hospital-based) Pay: $25.24 – $34.16/hour

Provide basic and advanced life support for emergency calls and interfacility transfers, following state and local protocols. Requires completion of a Paramedic course, state Paramedic license, BLS, valid driver’s license, and PIFT within 6 months; 1 year of experience is preferred. MaineHealth notes competitive benefits, including paid parental leave, flexible work options, student loan help, and professional development.

Employer: Select Medical – Saco Bay PT

Location: Norway, ME

Type: Full-time (PRN and part-time also available)

(PRN and part-time also available) Salary: $80,000 – $110,000/year , based on experience

, based on experience Incentives: Sign-on bonus up to $20,000 and student loan repayment

Outpatient ortho role in a busy clinic with a strong focus on patient experience and therapist growth. Monday–Friday schedule, with options for PRN/part-time, plus big CEU support, mentorship, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and chances to specialize (sports, neuro, pelvic health, hand therapy, and more). Requires a PT degree, Maine PT license (or eligibility), and CPR.

Employer: Rarebreed Veterinary Partners – Norway Veterinary Hospital

Location: Norway, ME

Type: Temporary

Salary: $160,000 – $225,000 base plus production

plus production Bonuses: Eligible for sign-on and relocation bonuses

Join a long-established, full-service animal hospital doing advanced orthopedic and soft tissue surgery in a newly expanded facility. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 4% match, generous PTO, CE allowance, bonding leave, mental health resources, and pet-care discounts. Requires a DVM (or equivalent) and ability to get a Maine veterinary license; board certification is not required but boosts pay.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.