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Norwalk

Veterans Day closures for Norwalk facilities

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbXoA_1GpKYkWZ00

The City State Bank Norwalk Fieldhouse and the Norwalk Parks and Recreation Office will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in observance of Veterans Day. For questions or more details, contact Norwalk Parks and Recreation at parksandrec@norwalk.iowa.gov or call 515-981-9206.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Norwalk Parks and Recreation

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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