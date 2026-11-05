Youth basketball program for 1st–2nd graders

City of Norwalk Parks and Recreation is offering Dream Team Basketball for 1st and 2nd grade players to learn dribbling, passing, shooting, teamwork, and sportsmanship in a fun, positive setting. The program focuses on skill-building drills and games to help children grow confidence on the court. Register online: https://www.norwalk.iowa.gov/departments/parks___recreation/programs___activities/basketball.php

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Norwalk Parks and Recreation