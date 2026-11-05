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Norwalk

Youth basketball program for 1st–2nd graders

5 days ago
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City of Norwalk Parks and Recreation is offering Dream Team Basketball for 1st and 2nd grade players to learn dribbling, passing, shooting, teamwork, and sportsmanship in a fun, positive setting. The program focuses on skill-building drills and games to help children grow confidence on the court. Register online: https://www.norwalk.iowa.gov/departments/parks___recreation/programs___activities/basketball.php

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Norwalk Parks and Recreation

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