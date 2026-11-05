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Norwalk
Registration open for Total Body Blast Express class
6 days ago
The City of Norwalk Parks and Recreation has opened registration for its Total Body Blast Express Lunch Break fitness class, a 30-minute mid-day workout designed to work the whole body and fit into a busy lunch hour. The class is open to all fitness levels and aims to help residents return to the rest of their day feeling refreshed. Register online: https://www.norwalk.iowa.gov/departments/parks___recreation/programs___activities/fitness.php
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Norwalk Parks and Recreation
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