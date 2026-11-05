Registration open for Total Body Blast Express class

The City of Norwalk Parks and Recreation has opened registration for its Total Body Blast Express Lunch Break fitness class, a 30-minute mid-day workout designed to work the whole body and fit into a busy lunch hour. The class is open to all fitness levels and aims to help residents return to the rest of their day feeling refreshed. Register online: https://www.norwalk.iowa.gov/departments/parks___recreation/programs___activities/fitness.php

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Norwalk Parks and Recreation