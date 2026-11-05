Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Norwalk

Registration open for Total Body Blast Express class

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EiJRv_1GpKVrl900

The City of Norwalk Parks and Recreation has opened registration for its Total Body Blast Express Lunch Break fitness class, a 30-minute mid-day workout designed to work the whole body and fit into a busy lunch hour. The class is open to all fitness levels and aims to help residents return to the rest of their day feeling refreshed. Register online: https://www.norwalk.iowa.gov/departments/parks___recreation/programs___activities/fitness.php

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Norwalk Parks and Recreation

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments