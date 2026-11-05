🏭 Norwalk, IA Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings

Norwalk’s food and manufacturing plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Michael Foods

Michael Foods Location: Norwalk, IA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM (overtime/weekends as needed)

(overtime/weekends as needed) Why it’s worth a look: Run and troubleshoot food production and packaging equipment for precooked egg patties and French toast products. Good fit if you like routine, working with machines, and keeping things clean and safe.

Employer: Michael Foods

Michael Foods Location: Norwalk, IA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 5:30 PM – 6:00 AM , 12-hour shifts on a 2-2-3 rotation (every other weekend off)

, 12-hour shifts on a (every other weekend off) Why it’s worth a look: Similar work to the Machine Operator role, but on an overnight schedule with longer shifts and more days off in between. Good if you prefer nights and like working with automated equipment.

Employer: Charcuterie Artisans

Location: Norwalk, IA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM – 3:30 PM , occasional OT/Saturdays

, occasional OT/Saturdays Why it’s worth a look: Keep production lines running by maintaining and repairing mechanical systems. Great for someone with mechanical skills who likes problem-solving and preventing downtime.

Employer: Michael Foods

Michael Foods Location: Norwalk, IA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3:30 PM – 12:00 AM , weekends if needed

, weekends if needed Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role packing frozen egg products, checking quality, and rotating through different stations. Good entry point into food manufacturing if you can handle a fast pace and some lifting.

Employer: Produce Innovations / Loffredo Fresh Foods

Location: Norwalk, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 4:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Why it’s worth a look: Work in a cold, clean plant inspecting and preparing fresh-cut produce and snacks. Includes benefits like medical, dental, vision (after 30 days) and 401(k) with company match (after 6 months).

If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.