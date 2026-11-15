Norwalk’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in home health and dental care. If you like direct patient contact and steady work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)

CenterWell Home Health (a company) Location: Norwalk, CT (home health)

(home health) Type: Part-time / Per Diem

Pay: $60–$83 per visit; posted full-time range $93,900–$129,300/year (for 40 hrs/week)

Work one-on-one with patients in their homes, focusing on speech, language, voice, and swallowing so they can stay independent. Good fit if you have your ASHA credentials, CT license, CPR, and at least 6 months SLP experience, plus a car and insurance.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)

CenterWell Home Health (a company) Location: Norwalk, CT (home health)

(home health) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $45–$62 per visit; posted salary range $70,400–$96,300/year

Support PTs by carrying out treatment plans in patients’ homes—think exercises, modalities, and documentation—mainly with older adults. You’ll need a current CT PTA license, CPR, valid driver’s license, auto insurance, and reliable transportation.

Employer: Coastal Endodontics

Location: Norwalk, CT 06851 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$30 per hour, based on experience

Join a specialty endodontic office handling chairside assisting, x-rays, sterilization, and room setup/cleanup in a surgical setting. They’re looking for someone reliable, positive, and a team player; 1+ year of dental assisting is preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.