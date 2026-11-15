Norwalk’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid customer-facing roles are open right now. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs Location: Norwalk, CT – The Sono Collection

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Santa photo set, welcome families, support the team, and keep things running smoothly during the holiday rush. This one is great if you want flexible hours, same-day pay options, and fun seasonal perks like a free Santa visit with photos and cards for friends and family.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Norwalk, CT

Type: Full-time

Target Pay Range: $52,500 – $66,500/year (based on a 38-hour work week)

Step into a key leadership role where you coach the sales team, drive results, and help athletes find the right gear. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail experience, enjoy sports or activewear, and want a stable full-time job with a clear leadership track.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.