📅 Meet the Mayor at Odeens – Nov. 18

You’re invited to a casual “Meet the Mayor” event in Norwalk.

Stop by Odeens at Oak Hills Park, 165 Fillow Street, Norwalk, CT 06850 on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 from 5:00–6:00 PM.

This is a chance to meet the mayor in person, share your thoughts, and ask questions about what’s happening in the city.

Just show up during the hour at Odeens at Oak Hills Park—no other details are listed on the calendar page.