Norwalk’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for senior cloud, data, and security talent. If you’ve got deep experience, these roles come with serious responsibility and strong pay.

Employer: HomeServe USA

HomeServe USA Location: Norwalk, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary (Norwalk): $125,932 – $167,910 + ~10% annual bonus

Own the backbone of HomeServe’s IT: AWS cloud, VMware, storage, and Microsoft stack. This is a hands-on senior role for someone with 10+ years in infrastructure, strong Active Directory, VMware, Citrix, and AWS skills, and a love for automation and high-uptime environments.

Employer: Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG)

Location: Norwalk, CT (hybrid, 2 days in office )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary (CT / NYC-metro): $187,000 – $229,000 + bonus & equity eligible

Lead Data & AI product strategy for Corporate FP&A across brands like Booking.com, Priceline, and KAYAK. Ideal if you have 8–12 years of experience, are fluent in finance + data products, and want to drive high-impact, cross-company decisions at a global travel leader.

Employer: HomeServe USA

HomeServe USA Location: Norwalk, CT (premium pay market)

(premium pay market) Type: Full-time

Salary (premium markets incl. Norwalk): $157,592 – $210,123 + ~15% annual bonus

Serve as the senior security architecture authority, shaping Zero Trust, cloud (AWS), DevSecOps, and AI security across the company. Great fit if you have 7+ years in security, strong architecture review experience, and certifications like CISSP and cloud/security specialties.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.