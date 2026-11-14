Norwalk’s sales scene is busy right now, from big global events to local retail growth roles. If you like talking to people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: RX Global (part of RELX )

RX Global (part of ) Location: Norwalk, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,200 – $120,200 base (U.S. national range)

Sell exhibit space, sponsorships, and digital solutions for the Global Gaming Expo (G2E), a major gaming industry tradeshow. This role is ideal if you enjoy consultative B2B sales, building long-term client relationships, and working with a global events leader that offers flexible hours and a strong focus on work/life balance.

Employer: Corporate Concepts

Location: Norwalk, CT (Fairfield County & nearby)

Type: Full-time, in-person (inside retail locations)

Salary: $47,691 – $57,434 per year (base + commission + bonuses)

Great fit if you’re new to sales and want clear growth into leadership. You’ll do face-to-face retail sales for major brands, get hands-on training, weekly pay with uncapped bonuses, and a built-in path toward roles like Corporate Trainer and Market Manager.

If something here feels like your next step, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.