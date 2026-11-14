Norwalk’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospital roles to specialty clinics and even emergency vet care. If you’re in medicine or nursing, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Mental Health Association of Rochester Location: Norwalk, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Intraoperative OR Radiologic Technologist role focused on fluoroscopy and radiography during surgery. Great fit if you’re licensed, love fast-paced OR work, and want to be a key part of the surgical team.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Location: Norwalk, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient general neurologist role on a multidisciplinary neuroscience team. Ideal if you’re board-eligible/board-certified and want clinic-only work with coordinated, team-based care.

Employer: Northwell Health / Norwalk Hospital Association

Location: Norwalk, CT

Type: Other (hospital RN role)

Other (hospital RN role) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8-hr shifts between 10:00a–6:30p; no call, weekends, or holidays

Salary Range: $48.44 – $67.60/hour

Day-shift GI pre-admission testing RN role with no nights, weekends, or holidays. Great for RNs with 2–5 years peri-op or GI experience, strong patient education skills, and interest in working at a high-performing, award-winning hospital.

Employer: Northwell Health / Norwalk Hospital Association

Location: Norwalk, CT

Type: Per diem

Per diem Schedule: Weekends and holidays, 8:30a–5:00p

Rate: $51.50/hour

Per diem RN Case Manager role focused on care coordination, discharge planning, and utilization review for hospitalized patients. Good match if you have 3+ years RN experience, acute care coordination background, and like being the hub between patients, providers, and payers.

Employer: VCA Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center

Location: Norwalk, CT, US

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Typically four 10-hour shifts, Saturdays required

Typically four 10-hour shifts, Compensation: $21 – $32/hour, depending on experience and skills

Busy 24/7 emergency and specialty animal hospital with full-scope tech work, advanced equipment (CT, ultrasound, ICU), and strong training support. Great for experienced vet techs or veterinary assistants who want to grow in emergency and specialty care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Norwalk’s healthcare employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.