Norwalk is busy right now with leadership roles, from mission-driven investing to big civil projects. If you’ve got management experience, there’s real room here to step into more responsibility.

Employer: Scientific Search (recruiting for a client)

Scientific Search (recruiting for a client) Location: Remote (U.S.) – listed in Norwalk, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a $30M venture philanthropy fund focused on breakthrough cancer treatments. You’ll own investment strategy, deals, and portfolio performance, working with top biotech innovators and investors. PhD or MD and proven early-stage oncology investment success are required.

Employer: The Middlesex Corporation

Location: Norwalk, CT

Type: Full-time (listed as OTHER)

Full-time (listed as OTHER) Salary: Not listed

Oversee highway, bridge, rail, and marine projects from start to finish, making sure work is safe, on budget, and on schedule. Requires a B.S. in Civil Engineering or related field and 5+ years in civil construction. Comes with a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and generous PTO.

Employer: The Middlesex Corporation

Location: Norwalk, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the field planning and daily management for bridge-focused civil projects. You’ll lead crews, track productivity and costs, and enforce safety and quality standards. 8+ years of civil construction experience and OSHA 10 are expected, with full-time benefits similar to the Assistant PM role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—Norwalk’s leadership openings tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.