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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Norwalk Right Now
Norwalk neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need wood, a bed frame, or trailer tires, take a look below.
Set of 2 Used Trailer Tires with Rims
Item: Set of 2 used trailer tires with rims
Condition: One tire on a rusted rim is in good shape. The other tire on a clean rim holds air but shows cracks. Good for a replacement or spare.
Location: East Norwalk Numbers, Norwalk, CT
Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale
Pile of Cut Firewood Logs
Item: FREE assorted cut firewood logs
Details: Logs are already cut, ready for you to haul away. Offered first-come, first-served. Great if you have a fire pit or wood stove.
Location: Howie, Norwalk, CT (East Norwalk area)
Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale
Gray Upholstered Daybed Frame
Item: Gray upholstered daybed frame with wooden slats
Style: Simple, stylish frame that can work in a guest room, office, or small bedroom. Frame only (no mattress mentioned).
Location: Rowayton, Norwalk, CT
Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale
Free items in Norwalk tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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