Norwalk neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need wood, a bed frame, or trailer tires, take a look below.

Item: Set of 2 used trailer tires with rims

Condition: One tire on a rusted rim is in good shape. The other tire on a clean rim holds air but shows cracks. Good for a replacement or spare.

Location: East Norwalk Numbers, Norwalk, CT

Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: FREE assorted cut firewood logs

Details: Logs are already cut, ready for you to haul away. Offered first-come, first-served. Great if you have a fire pit or wood stove.

Location: Howie, Norwalk, CT (East Norwalk area)

Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Gray upholstered daybed frame with wooden slats

Style: Simple, stylish frame that can work in a guest room, office, or small bedroom. Frame only (no mattress mentioned).

Location: Rowayton, Norwalk, CT

Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Norwalk tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.