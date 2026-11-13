Norwalk has a nice mix of retail, banking, and service jobs right now. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses Location: Norwalk, CT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the showroom running smoothly by unloading trucks, moving furniture, and helping customers load purchases. This is a good fit if you like physical work, staying organized, and don’t mind nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Norwalk, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.75 – $24.37/hour

Front-of-store role where you help customers with printing, shipping, and office services. You’ll run equipment, handle cash, and keep the store tidy—great if you like a fast pace and learning different tasks.

Employer: Citi

Location: Norwalk, CT (Norwalk Branch)

Type: Part-time (20 hours/week)

Pay: $24.05 – $31.37/hour (prorated from $50,030 – $65,270/year)

Anticipated Posting Close Date: Oct 22, 2026

Entry-level banking role helping customers with accounts, basic transactions, and everyday questions. Strong pick if you have retail banking experience and especially if you speak both English and Spanish.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.