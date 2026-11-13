Norwalk’s HR scene is hot right now, especially for senior leaders who like big, global challenges. If you’re ready to shape people strategy at the top level, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: FactSet

FactSet Location: Norwalk, CT / New York, NY (Hybrid)

Salary: $200,000 – $265,000 (NYC & Connecticut range)

(NYC & Connecticut range) Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Executive HR role reporting to the Chief People & Workforce Transformation Officer, leading global employee relations and regional people partners across Americas, EMEA, and APAC. You’ll own ER strategy, workforce risk, global policy governance, and people work for M&A and integrations, while building a high-performing global HR partner team.

Employer: Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG)

Location: Norwalk, CT (Hybrid – 2 days in office)

Salary: $203,000 – $248,000 (CT & NYC-metro range)

(CT & NYC-metro range) Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead the HR Program Management Office for the company behind Booking.com, Priceline, KAYAK, and more. You’ll run the HR project portfolio, people analytics/reporting, inclusion governance, AI transformation, and strategic HR ops, plus drive M&A HR due diligence, ESG/CSRD work, and enterprise engagement surveys while partnering closely with CHROs and C‑suite leaders.

(Same Director, HR PMO role also appears on Indeed; details match this LinkedIn posting.)

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles at this level can open doors to other senior HR opportunities nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.