Norwalk has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are hands-on, personal, and all based right here in Norwalk, CT.

Employer: Keystone House, Inc.

Keystone House, Inc. Location: Norwalk, CT (in-person, residential group home)

Norwalk, CT (in-person, residential group home) Type: Per diem, part-time (overnights, 11:15 PM – 7:15 AM , weekends)

Per diem, (overnights, , weekends) Pay: From $17.50/hour

You’ll support adults with significant mental health conditions overnight in a group home, keeping everyone safe, doing hourly room checks, and helping with life skills. Great fit if you’re calm in a crisis, empathetic, and have experience or interest in mental health care.

Employer: STAR, Inc.

Location: Norwalk, CT

Norwalk, CT Type: Full-time , 35 hours/week, Monday–Friday

, 35 hours/week, Monday–Friday Pay: $25.75–$26.75/hour

Help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities find and keep meaningful jobs by matching their strengths with local business needs. Ideal if you enjoy networking with employers, building relationships, and believe in inclusive hiring.

Employer: STAR, Inc.

Location: Norwalk, CT (in-home/community)

Norwalk, CT (in-home/community) Type: Full-time

Schedule: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM , weekends required

, weekends required Pay: $18.50/hour

Work one-on-one with adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and apartments, helping with daily living skills, routines, and personal goals. Good for someone caring and patient who wants steady hours and direct impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Your next step could be just one quick application away.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.