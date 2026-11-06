🏥 Norwalk CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $35/hr to $90K

Norwalk’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially in senior care, public health, and advanced practice roles. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or leadership, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: City of Norwalk, Connecticut

City of Norwalk, Connecticut Location: Norwalk, CT (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (NASA Grade 8)

Lead the Environmental Health division for the city—overseeing inspectors, housing and sanitary code enforcement, water quality, vector control, and more. This role also serves as Acting Director of Health when needed, ideal for someone with strong public health experience and supervisory skills.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

Location: Norwalk, CT

Type: Part-time (2 days/week)

Salary: $60,000 – $90,000 per year

Provide dermatology care to residents in skilled nursing and long‑term care facilities—skin exams, biopsies, wound care, and treatment of acute and chronic conditions. Good fit if you have derm and LTC experience and want steady hours with work–life balance.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Norwalk, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient primary care role focused on assessment, diagnosis, and management of acute and chronic conditions. Great if you enjoy prevention, wellness, and patient education and like working in a team‑based, tech‑supported setting.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Norwalk, CT (within a CT healthcare network)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate radiographic equipment, position patients, and follow physician orders to capture high‑quality diagnostic images. Good match if you’re detail‑oriented, strong on radiation safety, and comfortable collaborating across care teams.

Employer: Epoch Senior Living – Bridges by EPOCH at Norwalk

Location: Norwalk, CT (123 Richards Ave)

Type: Part-time (various shifts: 7am–3pm, 8am–12pm, 4:30pm–7:30pm, 11pm–7am )

(various shifts: ) Pay: $36.00 – $39.00 per hour

Join a memory care assisted living community providing hands‑on nursing care to residents in small “neighborhoods.” New grads are welcome, and there’s competitive pay, benefits for eligible staff, PTO, and tuition/cert reimbursement.

Employer: Epoch Senior Living – Bridges by EPOCH (CT communities)

Location: Based at Bridges by EPOCH at Norwalk, CT

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week) – 8am–4pm (4 days/week) plus bi‑weekly 3pm–11pm or 11pm–7am rotation

– 8am–4pm (4 days/week) plus Pay: $35.00 – $38.00 per hour

Lead infection prevention training for Bridges communities in Connecticut using CDC programs—monitoring policies, quality control, and staff education. Great for someone with or willing to get a CDC infection control certificate; LPN license preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts, teams, and growth paths on the employer’s page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.