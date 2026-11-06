💰 Norwalk, CT Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Norwalk’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on accounting to high-level treasury leadership. Here are a few strong roles worth a look if you’re in or near Norwalk, CT.

Employer: CFS (supporting a rapidly growing multi-entity company)

(supporting a rapidly growing multi-entity company) Location: Remote, with occasional travel to Stamford, CT (Tri-state area candidates)

Remote, with occasional travel to (Tri-state area candidates) Salary: $120,000–$130,000

Type: Full-time

Mid-level role where you’ll handle journal entries, reconciliations, month-end close, and support payroll across multiple locations. Great fit if you have 2–4 years of accounting experience, strong Excel, and want exposure to NetSuite, acquisitions, and finance leadership while working mostly from home.

Employer: Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG)

Location: Norwalk, CT (hybrid – 2 days in office )

(hybrid – ) Salary: $230,400–$281,600 base for CT/NYC metro

base for CT/NYC metro Type: Full-time

Executive-level role owning the 24–48 month strategy for global treasury, source-to-pay, and contract lifecycle platforms across brands like Booking.com, Priceline, and KAYAK. Ideal if you have deep treasury/financial systems experience, have led complex global transformations, and want to steer high-impact platforms in a large, international organization.

Employer: The Innovative CPA Group

Location: Norwalk, CT (plus offices in Shelton, Hamden, Bethel, Ridgefield)

(plus offices in Shelton, Hamden, Bethel, Ridgefield) Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

(not listed) Type: Full-time

Lead complex trust, estate, and gift tax work with a clear partnership track. You’ll manage and review returns, handle probate filings and tax notices, and guide clients on estate and trust administration. Best for someone with 7+ years in this niche, strong leadership skills, and interest in a flexible, tech-forward CPA firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good roles like these in Norwalk don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.