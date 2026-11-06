🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Norwalk — Home & Bike Gear

Norwalk neighbors are giving away a few handy free items this week, from bathroom fixtures to a sturdy bike rack. If you’re updating your home or your gear, these are worth a look.

Item: Thule older heavy-duty bike rack (mostly for parts)

Condition: Used, needs work and some missing pieces

Location: Silvermine, Norwalk, CT

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a Thule bike rack that came off a 2003 Toyota Solara two-door sedan with rain gutters. The poster says it’s mostly for parts, but with some oil, paint, and new rubber foot pads, it could be a fully functional bike rack again. You’ll also need to get the bike axle accessory, depending on how many bikes you plan to carry.

Good option if you’re handy, already use Thule gear, or need spare parts for an older rack.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pedestal sink and Toto toilet

Condition: Like new (per poster)

Location: Silvermine, Norwalk, CT

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of bathroom fixtures up for grabs: a pedestal sink and a Toto toilet. The owner describes them as “like new”, which could be great if you’re remodeling a bathroom, finishing a basement bath, or doing a rental upgrade on a budget.

Be sure to check measurements and plumbing hookups when you contact the poster, so you know they’ll fit your space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Norwalk tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.