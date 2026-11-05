⚡ Norwalk CT Utility Jobs: Multiple Eversource Openings

Norwalk’s gas and utility scene is busy right now, and Eversource Energy is hiring for hands-on roles that keep the city running. If you’ve got gas, mechanical, or field leadership experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Location: Norwalk, CT (travel across MA/CT/NH as needed)

(travel across as needed) Salary: $121,710 – $135,230/year + potential incentive

+ potential incentive Type: Full-time, safety-sensitive, on-call rotation

Lead internal and contractor crews handling gas distribution operations, maintenance, and construction. This role is a fit if you have 5+ years in gas distribution/utility operations, a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, and want to manage field work, safety, and emergency response.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Location: Norwalk, CT

Salary: $46.04/hour starting rate

Type: Full-time, shift, union position, safety-sensitive

Hands-on field role installing, repairing, and changing residential and commercial gas meters and related piping, plus responding to gas odor and emergency calls. Requires a high school diploma/GED, prior Meter Service Mechanic (or equivalent) experience, a qualifying trade license (S/P/D/G series) or 10+ years internal experience, ability to work rotating shifts and overtime, and living within 30 minutes of the work center.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.