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🎓 Norwalk, CT Education Jobs – Multiple Instructor Roles Open
Norwalk’s education scene is busy, from test centers to fitness studios to the waterfront. Here are a few solid teaching and coaching roles if you like helping people learn and grow.
Test Center Administrator (FT)
- Employer: Prometric
- Location: Norwalk, CT (444 Westport Ave)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the face of the test center, checking in exam takers, monitoring computer-based tests, and keeping everything secure and calm. This role is great if you like a quiet office setting, clear rules, and steady procedures, with perks like paid training, 12 paid holidays, 401K, and vacation for full-time staff.
Fitness Instructor – InfraRED Studio
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Norwalk, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead heated, infrared-enhanced fitness classes and coach members through safe, effective workouts. Good fit if you’re energetic, love group fitness, and enjoy building a fun, high-energy community while also helping promote memberships.
Sailing Instructor | 2027 Season
- Employer: The Shore and Country Club
- Location: East Norwalk, CT
- Type: Full-time, seasonal (mid-June–mid-August 2027)
- Pay: $19–$24 per hour, based on experience
Teach junior sailors ages 8–17 in a well-equipped program with Optis, Lasers, RS Fevas, and Club 420s. This summer role offers about 40 hours per week, daily meals, uniforms, and overtime potential, perfect if you love being on the water and mentoring kids in both recreational and racing programs.
If any of these speak to you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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