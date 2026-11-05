📅 Veterans Day ceremony & band performance Nov. 11

📅 Veterans Day ceremony and concert at Norwalk City Hall

Join the City of Norwalk and the Norwalk Veterans Memorial Committee for the annual Veterans Day Commemoration on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at City Hall’s Concert Hall.

10:30 AM – Performance by The American Festival Band

– Performance by 11:00 AM – Veterans Day ceremony

– Veterans Day ceremony Reception to follow in the Community Room

All are welcome to come together as a community to honor and thank the veterans who have served our country. If you’re free that morning, this is a nice way to show support and bring family or friends.