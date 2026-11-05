undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Norwalk
📅 Veterans Day ceremony & band performance Nov. 11
5 days ago
📅 Veterans Day ceremony and concert at Norwalk City Hall
Join the City of Norwalk and the Norwalk Veterans Memorial Committee for the annual Veterans Day Commemoration on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at City Hall’s Concert Hall.
- 10:30 AM – Performance by The American Festival Band
- 11:00 AM – Veterans Day ceremony
- Reception to follow in the Community Room
All are welcome to come together as a community to honor and thank the veterans who have served our country. If you’re free that morning, this is a nice way to show support and bring family or friends.
More Info: Veteran's Day Commemoration • City of Norwalk
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.