🚌 Norwalk CT Transportation Jobs with Multiple $90K+ Routes

Norwalk’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move, these transportation roles offer solid pay and clear paths to grow.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Norwalk, CT

Salary: ~$95,000/year average , about $1,827/week (activity-based pay)

, about (activity-based pay) Type: Full-time, Local (home daily )

(home ) License/Experience: Class A , 3+ months trucking experience

, trucking experience Why it’s worth a click: Dedicated freight for a single customer, daily home time, and lots of ways to earn more (CPM pay, stop pay, detention, holiday pay, safety bonuses). Benefits start quickly, with PTO from day one and medical, dental, vision after 30 days, plus 401(k) with company match.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Norwalk, CT

Salary: ~$90,000/year average , about $1,730/week , plus up to $10,000 bonus plan

, about , plus Type: Full-time, Regional (home weekly )

(home ) License/Experience: Class A , 3+ months trucking experience

, trucking experience Why it’s worth a click: Regional routes with steady miles and weekly home time, plus strong per‑mile rates, extra pay for detention and holidays, and safety bonuses. Comes with PTO from day one, 30‑day medical/dental/vision eligibility, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Hertz

Location: Norwalk, CT

Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Management Track

Why it’s worth a click: Hands-on training in sales, operations, customer service, fleet and people management, with a clear path to Branch Manager in about 12–18 months. Comes with medical, dental, vision options, 401(k) with employer match, paid parental leave, tuition help, and lots of travel and lifestyle discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.