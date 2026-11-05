📣 Norwalk, CT Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Norwalk’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from tech to local food brands. Here are several roles worth a look if you like closing deals or talking with customers.

Employer: Encore Fire Protection

Encore Fire Protection Location: Norwalk, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$80,000/year + performance-based bonus

Hunt for new B2B customers in a set territory, selling fire protection services that bring in recurring revenue. Good fit if you love outbound prospecting, owning a pipeline, and want strong benefits plus a clear path to grow your book of business.

Employer: Hearst Connecticut Media Group

Location: Norwalk, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + uncapped commission (per listing)

Sell advertising solutions to local businesses while managing your own sales pipeline. This role offers a hybrid schedule, full training, and uncapped commissions, so it’s ideal if you like media, local business, and earnings tied to your results.

Employer: Kaseya

Location: Norwalk, CT (US)

Type: Full-time (noted as a senior, client-facing role)

Full-time (noted as a senior, client-facing role) Salary: Not listed

Own relationships with high-value software customers, focusing on renewals, upsells, and long-term growth. Great for someone with 5+ years in SaaS / IT account management who likes working with executive-level clients and complex portfolios.

Employer: Moozy Milk | Oakridge Dairy LLC

Location: Grocery stores across Connecticut (including Norwalk area)

Type: Part-time, 1099 independent contractor

Salary: $20/hour + eligible one-way mileage reimbursement

Sample Moozy canned milk in grocery stores, chat with shoppers, and help them find the product on shelves. Super flexible hours (mostly Fri–Mon, 3–12 hrs/week when available), perfect if you want side income, like talking to people, and need control over your schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good sales and marketing spots in Norwalk tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.