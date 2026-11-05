🎨 Norwalk CT Arts Jobs: Multiple Creative Openings This Month

Norwalk’s creative scene is busy right now, with new roles in digital media and live theater. If you’re into storytelling, video, or sound, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hearst Connecticut Media Group

Hearst Connecticut Media Group Location: Norwalk, CT (hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes medical, PTO, retirement match)

Help shape how local journalism reaches readers across websites, apps, and social platforms. Great if you love data, audience insights, and using analytics to grow and engage digital audiences.

Employer: Hearst Connecticut Media Group

Hearst Connecticut Media Group Location: Norwalk, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers medical, retirement plans, strong PTO, emotional wellbeing support)

Lead the creation and editing of social videos that get people to stop scrolling and watch. You’ll work closely with newsroom teams to turn local stories into eye-catching, shareable video content.

Employer: Rising Stars Performing Arts

Location: West Rocks Middle School, Norwalk, CT

Type: Short-term, in-person engagement (Nov 7–15)

Compensation: Paid, based on experience and scope

Hours: Expected 55–60 hours for the run

Run sound for a youth production of Mary Poppins Jr., mixing multiple wireless mics on a Midas M32 digital board. Ideal if you’re calm under pressure, experienced with live theater audio, and free for the full tech and show schedule.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.