💰 Norwalk CT Finance Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Openings

Norwalk’s finance scene is busy right now, with hybrid roles and solid pay on the table. If you’re in accounting or FP&A, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Marsh

Marsh Location: Norwalk, CT (hybrid; at least 3 days/week in office )

(hybrid; at least ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,000 – $176,000 base + potential performance incentives

Work with institutional clients on portfolios, asset allocation, and manager selection while mentoring junior analysts. Great fit if you have 5–10 years’ investment experience and a CFA/CAIA/CIMA/CIPM (or in progress) and want a role that blends client work, markets, and tech-enabled tools.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a clean energy company)

(recruiting for a clean energy company) Location: Norwalk, CT (hybrid; in office at least 1 day/week )

(hybrid; in office at least ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $80,000 + bonus

Early-career FP&A role with exposure to risk management, credit analysis, and forecasting. You’ll build models in Excel, support monthly reporting and dashboards, and partner with department heads at a fast-scaling, clean energy–focused company.

Employer: BIC

Location: Norwalk, CT (North America HQ; hybrid model planned)

(North America HQ; hybrid model planned) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead FP&A support for the Marketing organization, owning category P&Ls, forecasts, and multi-year plans. Best for someone with 10–15 years’ financial experience who wants to be a key advisor to senior marketing and finance leaders and drive process improvements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on team, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.