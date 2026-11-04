🍽️ Norwalk CT Food Jobs: Multiple Openings at The Sono Collection

Norwalk’s restaurant scene at The Sono Collection is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Location: Norwalk, CT (Bazille at The Sono Collection)

(Bazille at The Sono Collection) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.30 – $23.20/hour

Work the line in a modern, busy restaurant inside the mall. You’ll handle prep, line setup, cooking, and cleanup while following recipes and food safety rules. Great fit if you have 1+ year kitchen or food service experience and can work a flexible schedule with solid benefits.

Employer: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Location: Norwalk, CT (Bazille at The Sono Collection)

(Bazille at The Sono Collection) Type: Seasonal/Temporary

Pay: $17.00/hour

Front-of-house role serving guests in a full-service restaurant. You’ll learn the menu, take orders, suggest add-ons, and help with phones and payments. Ideal if you have some server or hospitality experience, like a fast-paced setting, and want seasonal hours plus access to Nordstrom’s employee perks.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.