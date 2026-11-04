💰 Norwalk, CT Finance Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Norwalk’s finance scene is busy right now, with big names and mission-driven orgs hiring. If you’re in accounting, FP&A, or investments, there’s solid money and some interesting hybrid options here.

Employer: Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG)

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) Location: Norwalk, CT (hybrid, 2 days in office )

Norwalk, CT (hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $123,000 – $151,000 + eligible annual bonus

High-impact role inside the CFO organization supporting enterprise planning, quarterly earnings, investor relations, and capital structure work. Great fit if you love financial modeling, earnings prep, and investor materials and want exposure to senior leadership at a global travel tech leader.

Employer: Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG)

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) Location: Norwalk, CT (hybrid, 2 days in office )

Norwalk, CT (hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,000 – $147,000 + eligible annual bonus

Partner directly with VP+ leaders to own budgets, forecasts, and variance analysis across the Corporate Center. This role is all about executive-level reporting, advanced Excel/OneStream work, and using AI/automation to sharpen forecasting and speed up insights.

Employer: Robert Half (supporting a growing retail business)

(supporting a growing retail business) Location: Norwalk, CT

Norwalk, CT Type: Long-term contract (part-time in Nov–Dec, moving to full-time hours starting Jan 2027 )

(part-time in Nov–Dec, moving to ) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on revenue and order-to-cash role focused on Walmart, Amazon, and other channels in NetSuite. Ideal if you have 3+ years accounting, strong Excel, and want deep experience in retail/omnichannel revenue, ASC 606, and reconciliations with benefits available to contract professionals.

Employer: Connecticut Green Bank

Location: South Norwalk, CT (hybrid, min. 2 days in office )

South Norwalk, CT (hybrid, ) Type: Full-time summer internship (10–12 weeks, May–Sept)

Pay: $35/hour , 40 hours per week

, 40 hours per week Deadline: December 4, 2026 or until filled

Great fit for MBA or other grad students who want real experience in clean energy and environmental infrastructure finance. You’ll work on deal pipeline, due diligence, cash flow modeling, investment memos, and research with a team focused on climate finance and project investment.

If any of these sound close to what you want, open the links, skim the requirements, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.