🏥 Norwalk CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Norwalk’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to senior living. Here are several local roles where you can help patients and build your career.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Norwalk, CT

Type: Contract (13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts)

Pay: Estimated $1,010 gross per week + $210 weekly stipend

Support doctors and nurses in a pediatric setting—updating charts, tracking appointments, and keeping families informed. Great fit if you’re a certified MA who enjoys kids, fast-paced days, and short-term travel-style contracts with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and ESOP benefits through Solomon Page.

Employer: Theradynamics

Location: Norwalk, CT

Type: Full-time (flexible scheduling; PT/per diem options mentioned)

Pay: Competitive, based on experience and employment type

Work in a skilled nursing facility helping mostly geriatric patients regain strength and independence after surgery, illness, or deconditioning. This therapist-owned company offers a $2,000 sign-on bonus, 5 weeks PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, unlimited free CEUs, and mentorship—new grads welcome.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare / Compass Healthcare

Location: UConn Health, Farmington, CT (listed under Norwalk area search)

(listed under Norwalk area search) Type: Full-time (32–40 hours/week)

Salary: $63,200 – $89,000 per year (based on experience)

Outpatient clinic role providing Medical Nutrition Therapy, patient education, and evidence-based nutrition care. Comes with a large-system benefits package: medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, flexible time off, paid parental leave, wellness programs, and more.

Employer: Bridges by EPOCH at Norwalk (EPOCH Senior Living)

Location: 123 Richards Ave, Norwalk, CT 06854

Type: Part-time (7am–3pm, Sun/Mon/Fri/Sat)

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Join a close-knit memory care assisted living community, helping residents with daily care and offering companionship. CT CNA certification is required, new grads are welcome, and there’s competitive pay, benefits for eligible staff, tuition/certification reimbursement, and a strong focus on work/life balance.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.